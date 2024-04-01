BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Calf rejected by mother was raised with dogs on home and now thinks he is a dog
149 views • 04/01/2024

beKind


Mar 22, 2024


A family found a newborn calf three years ago in the woods on their property. The calf was very large, and it seemed that something had gone wrong during the birth. Doctors suggested that the brain had not received oxygen for some time, causing it to be damaged.

The animal did not know how to approach its mother to suckle, so after unsuccessful attempts to show it what to do, the couple took it into the house and began to nurse it themselves.

James still doesn’t quite understand where milk comes from, so he’s ready to lick anything, including people and dogs.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jhk_R1lvNpo

Keywords
petdogscalfcownewbornwoodsraisedrejectednursedbekindvery large
