CDC insider: Big Pharma HID autism link to vaccine toxin for DECADES

Thimerosal, a powerful neurotoxin used for decades in the US as an antiseptic and antifungal agent in multi-dose vaccine vials, including in childhood vaccines, “causes autism-like features,” top-level CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson said.

“I’m completely ashamed of what I did. The higher ups wanted to do certain things and I went along with it,” Thompson said in a secretly recorded conversation with bioengineer and vaccine safety advocate Brian Hooker in 2014, going on to name names of senior associates he said were in on it.

🔴 Marketed for decades as safe by Big Pharma, the CDC, NIH, bought and paid for media and various NGOs, thimerosal was finally banned by HHS secretary Kennedy last week.

🔴 RFK Jr. and his team have linked thimerosal and a host of other factors to the explosion in US autism rates – from 1 in 10,000 a few decades ago, to 1 in 31 today.