Free Palestine TV 2024 West Bank Year in Review.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
17 views • 6 months ago

During 2024, Free Palestine TV began broadcasting from within Palestine, specifically, from the West Bank, a decision driven by the closure of boarders within the geographically fragmented Palestine, and the limitations in accessing Gaza and the areas occupied in 1948.


The reporters of the channel covered events across the West Bank, from the north to the south. This came as an endeavour to confront the ongoing raids of the occupying army and their destruction of the infrastructure of various Palestinian cities, towns, and camps. Also to challenge the large-scale arrest campaigns that are on going. FPTV sheds light on the settlement expansion, settler assaults, and attempts to seize Palestinian land, aiming to expose the reality on the ground in Palestine.


Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
israelpalestinegazawest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
