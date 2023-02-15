EMF sensitivity is real, studies are flawed ------- EHS study example

(updated) Exposing all problems with studies + all solutions and more:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea





EMF sensitivity is real (see pdf linked to below). When I read that study, to me it looks like this study was done brilliantly, unlike the majority of awful studies done in modern times. This shows what can be done when a study is setup by smart people who know what they are doing and care about the people they study. Also note that this was successfully done a long long time ago (1991) and never repeated like this. The pdf describes how they did it, with some important pitfall's to look out for. Based on this study and other studies I compiled my own file (link above) exposing all problems in more detail.

https://eloverkanslig.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/William-J.-Rea-Electromagnetic-Field-Sensitivity.pdf

They still treat people there since 1991...

https://www.ehcd.com/emf-sensitivity

but in my hypermodern country after 30+ years have passed, they still don't understand EMF sensitive people. It's a disgrace.



ISSeP Sciensano study designed to find nothing? You can read the shocking testimonials from participants at the bottom:

https://www.arehs.be/cp-etude-issep-sciensano-29-11-2022



Recent provocation experiment success:

https://stichtingehs.nl/actueel/blog/provocatie-experiment-gelukt-proefpersonen-lijken-radiofrequente-straling-waar-te-nemen





Source of clip:

2013 Documentary: "Resonance: Beings of Frequency" by James Russell

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=resonance:%20beings%20of%20frequency&kind=video





(Nederlandse pdf) Problemen met EMF studies blootgesteld + alle oplossingen.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/xb420k7xbckzn8fr24kyo/?rlkey=q1m6m0pord2inlasniu5ev0en



