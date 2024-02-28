BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How China is Using REAL Disinformation to DIVIDE America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
61 views • 02/28/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 28, 2024


Many Americans feel more divided than ever. But are we really? Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer joins Glenn to expose how the Chinese Communist Party is using real disinformation to divide us. As described in his new book, "Blood Money," China has funded and pushed everything from the trans agenda to radical violent protests in our streets. Schweizer also exposes how the Chinese military is running thousands of social media accounts posing as Americans: half claim that America is racist and bigoted and the other half spew white supremacy. "This is clearly an effort to destabilize the United States," he argues. And that's just the beginning of China's secret war against America ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gHmaiPcxkk

Keywords
americachinaunited stateschaosglenn beckdisinformationcommunistracistwhite supremacydividetrans agendapeter schweizerchinese militaryblood moneyviolent protestssecret wardestabilizebigotedposing as americans
