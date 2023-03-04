© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
March 2, 2023
In a shocking new interview, John-Henry Westen speaks with LifeSite D.C. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring — a former practicing homosexual — to finally reveal the money, supply, and demand behind the world's oldest human industries: sex, slavery, and sin.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bi4ay-here-is-how-children-in-africa-are-recruited-into-homosexuality.html