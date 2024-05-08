Liberals keep pushing for drug decriminalization, despite failure in B.C.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Earlier this week, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks told reporters the federal government was still reviewing B.C.’s request to recriminalize public drug consumption, adding that the overdose crisis is a “health crisis issue” and “not a criminal one.” Centre for Responsible Drug Policy founder Adam Zivo joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss.