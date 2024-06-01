Hezbollah Shot Down Another Israeli Drone - Hermes 900 UAV - costing $millions

Hezbollah shot down another Israeli drone.

In the afternoon, Hezbollah fighters shot down an Israeli reconnaissance drone. According to available information, it was a Hermes 900 UAV that crashed in the area of the village of Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Command confirmed the loss of the drone, stating that it was hit by a surface-to-air missile. Despite the incident, they do not intend to suspend the aviation's combat missions.

This is the second confirmed loss of this type of unmanned aerial vehicle in the Israeli Air Force: in early April, Hezbollah struck the same type of drone with an Iranian surface-to-air missile with index No. 358, and in mid-November, a Hermes 450 UAV was shot down

