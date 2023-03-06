Do THIS to Prepare for an EMP | Survive and Protect Yourself Now!

Do you plan on walking home after an EMP? I don't. I plan to be an asset to my family and community.



- Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching.

**********************************************************************

💥 EMP Shield:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper

Use CODE - "LOCALPREPPER" to save $50

**********************************************************************

👉 Support the channel:

https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

👉 Link-Tree:

https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website:

https://www.localprepper.net

**********************************************************************

👉 Snail mail:

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417

**********************************************************************

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

**********************************************************************

#china #russia #ukraine #prepper #shtf #survival #prepardness #shtf #survival #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy