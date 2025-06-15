BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP HITS THE 19TH HOLE ⚧ [BECAUSE THERE'S SUPPOSED TO BE A HOLE THERE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
380 views • 3 months ago

Looks like the NO KANGS (((paid outrage mob))) rolled snake eyes yesterday 🎲🎲


Donald Trump Hits A Great Shot For A Hole In One 😭#funny #donaldtrump #golfswing #golf #shorts


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qqi2l63qefk


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9xgsuq [thanks to https://9gag.com/gag/a118DqR and https://www.redbubble.com/i/sticker/Trump-Golf-Swing-Happy-by-ashleygus/162720571.EJUG5 🖲]


AltCastTV, VidGambit & Odysee thumbnail: https://makeagif.com/gif/breaking-new-video-michelle-obama-has-penis-97efxU


Woke this morning only to see what was inserted between the videos:


just to be clear:


two gay men - both of whom worked with children - applied to adopt a baby boy and then raped him to death within 3 months of the child being placed in their care.


the British press won’t release photos of them but I shall


https://x.com/Slatzism/status/1934010412238057980?t=Smt9_PsV_cXEVWjrgA59_w&s=19


You what⁉️ courtesy of https://www.myinstants.com/en/instant/you-what-43705/


Caught this women back up her gf from a crazy Karen 😳 it went down! 👀


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnBAaYmWoQ0

big mikepresident donald john trumpthe 19th holeinfant rape deathvictorias secret catfight
