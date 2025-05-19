BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump's Shadow War: Executive Orders, Election Integrity & the Fight Against the Deep State
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
0
67 views • 4 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/


In this explosive insider briefing, Juan O Savin reveals how President Trump is systematically dismantling the Deep State through strategic executive orders and continuity of government operations. Key revelations include:


The Real Battle for Implementation – Why Trump’s team must purge corrupt agency directors to enforce critical orders


Oklahoma City Bombing Cover-Up – Shocking ties between classified financial records, child sacrifices, and intelligence black ops


Election Integrity Endgame – How hand-count paper ballots will expose decades of Luciferian election fraud


The Coming Storm – Prepare for false flag events (EBS alerts, missile threats) as the cabal fights back


Why This Matters:

The fate of America hangs on Trump’s ability to outmaneuver the "Senior Executive Service" traitors sabotaging his agenda. This is spiritual warfare—and the white hats are winning.


Subscribe for Intel Alerts: JohnMichaelChambers.com


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
false flagblack opsdeep statetrump administrationspiritual warfareexecutive orderswhite hatsoklahoma citypaper ballotsjuan o savinelection integritychild sacrificessenior executivecontinuity governmentagency purgeluciferian fraudebs alertsmissile threatstraitor purgeintel alerts
