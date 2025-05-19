Trump's Shadow War: Executive Orders, Election Integrity & the Fight Against the Deep State

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/





In this explosive insider briefing, Juan O Savin reveals how President Trump is systematically dismantling the Deep State through strategic executive orders and continuity of government operations. Key revelations include:





The Real Battle for Implementation – Why Trump’s team must purge corrupt agency directors to enforce critical orders





Oklahoma City Bombing Cover-Up – Shocking ties between classified financial records, child sacrifices, and intelligence black ops





Election Integrity Endgame – How hand-count paper ballots will expose decades of Luciferian election fraud





The Coming Storm – Prepare for false flag events (EBS alerts, missile threats) as the cabal fights back





Why This Matters:

The fate of America hangs on Trump’s ability to outmaneuver the "Senior Executive Service" traitors sabotaging his agenda. This is spiritual warfare—and the white hats are winning.





Subscribe for Intel Alerts: JohnMichaelChambers.com





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/