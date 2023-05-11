BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: Steve Bannon Swatted By Police While On Air
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
308 views • 05/11/2023

On Thursday, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for President Donald Trump, was swatted by police while live on air.

During a segment of his “War Room” podcast, Bannon revealed the incident occurred during the first hour of the show, as Bannon was in the middle of discussing ongoing investigations.

“We got swatted in the middle of the show when I was in the C-block in the first hour, telling my team, hey can you knock it off? I’ve got to concentrate here. We’re actually getting swatted,” Bannon revealed to his listeners.

Keywords
steve bannonswattedby police while on air
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy