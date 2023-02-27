© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29xkne5b70
2023.02.27 Most overseas Chinese media are sounding boards for the Chinese Communist Party. Most overseas Chinese are still in a state of being brainwashed; few of them are leaders; most are working as subordinates or engineers.
海外中文媒体大多都是中共的传声筒，海外华人依然处在被洗脑的状态。海外华人精英当领导的很少，都是当副手或者是工程师。