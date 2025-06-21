The Lost Book of Enki Tablet VI

This is from Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"



Synopsis of the Sixth Tablet

To the incredulous leadership, Enki reveals a secret:

In the Abzu there roams a wild Being akin to the Anunnaki;

By augmenting its life essence with that of the Anunnaki,

It can be upgraded to be an intelligent Primitive Worker.

Creation belongs to the Father of All Beginning, Enlil shouted

We will give our image only to an existing being, Ninmah argued

Badly needing gold to survive, the leaders vote Yes

Enki, Ninmah, and Ningishzidda Enki’s son begin experiments

After many failures the perfect-model Adamu is attained

Ninmah shouts triumphantly: My hands have made it!

She is renamed Ninti (“Lady of Life”) for her achievement

Ninki, Enki’s spouse, helps fashion Ti-Amat, a female Earthling

The Earthlings, being hybrids, mate but do not procreate

Ningishzidda adds two essence branches to their Life Tree

Discovering the unapproved ongoings, Enlil expels the Earthlings





There's alot of gene editing going on here. The Anunnaki came here looking for gold and found a race (us) and decided to use us as slaves to do their work. the "Abzu" means "the deep". It is synonymous with water and the Earth. There's even a video game called "Abzu" which revolves around water. The Dexter's Lab and Planet of the Apes make it easy due to the similar nature. The bald guy that I used for Enlil's speech name is "Mundus" from Devil May Cry. He and Enlil are similiar where they're psychopaths and want to enslave humanity. The Devil May Cry story is similar to the Sumerian accounts. I didn't want you looking at the same Enlil picture so I used Mundus instead. The Planet of the Apes story is nearly identical to the Sumerian stories. These events are the most important stories surrounding humans. It's important for us to look at our ancient past in order to know why it is that we're doing what we're doing (getting up going to work making some guy rich, listening to "authority" figures, not doing what we like doing for a living, ect..) only when we know our human origins then we can head into the proper direction of human freedom.



I was able to release this in about a week from the last upload after a hiatus. It's important that somebody teaches this material, so I take it upon myself to do so. This has to be THE BEST illustration of the Lost Book of Enki on the internet. If you know anyone who's done a better job at illustrating this series, let me see it. I hope you enjoy it :)



