GASLIGHT ⛽ [GREAT QUALITY 720p 1940]

Gaslight is a 1940 British film directed by Thorold Dickinson which stars Anton Walbrook and Diana Wynyard, and features Frank Pettingell. The film adheres more closely to the original play upon which it is based – Patrick Hamilton's Gas Light (1938) – than the better-known 1944 MGM adaptation. The play had been shown on Broadway as Angel Street, so when the film was released in the United States it was given the same name.





PLOT

Alice Barlow (Marie Wright) is murdered by an unknown man, who then ransacks her house, looking for her valuable and famous rubies. The house remains empty for years, until newlyweds Paul and Bella Mallen move in. Bella (Diana Wynyard) soon finds herself misplacing small objects; and, before long, Paul (Anton Walbrook) has her believing she is losing her sanity. B. G. Rough (Frank Pettingell), a former detective involved in the original murder investigation, immediately suspects him of Alice Barlow's murder.





CAST

Anton Walbrook as Paul Mallen

Diana Wynyard as Bella Mallen

Frank Pettingell as B.G. Rough

Cathleen Cordell as Nancy the parlour maid

Robert Newton as Vincent Ullswater

Minnie Rayner as Elizabeth, the cook

Jimmy Hanley as Cobb

Marie Wright as Alice Barlow

Aubrey Dexter as House agent

Mary Hinton as Lady Winterbourne

Angus Morrison as Pianist

Katie Johnson as Alice Barlow's maid





