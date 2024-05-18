Dr. Peter McCullough: Bird Flu is an Artificial Crisis Being Used to Create Fear

(May 17, 2024) Dr. Peter McCullough: “What they (U.S. Govt. agencies) are doing now, is they are doing mass PCR testing of animals creating this artificial (bird flu) crisis, and then mass culling or destruction of poultry. They are going to create a food shortage... The Global Vaccine Alliance says it is ‘Disease X’, that this is going to create food insecurity as the driver of fear going into the election cycle.”





