Dr. Peter McCullough: Bird Flu is an Artificial Crisis Being Used to Create Fear
1407 views • 12 months ago

(May 17, 2024) Dr. Peter McCullough: “What they (U.S. Govt. agencies) are doing now, is they are doing mass PCR testing of animals creating this artificial (bird flu) crisis, and then mass culling or destruction of poultry. They are going to create a food shortage... The Global Vaccine Alliance says it is ‘Disease X’, that this is going to create food insecurity as the driver of fear going into the election cycle.”


Visit https://www.twc.health/godzilla and use the promo code GODZILLA to save on healthcare!


Watch "Outside The Beltway with John Fredericks" on Real America's Voice every weekday from 7am - 8am or listen on The John Fredericks Radio Network at https://johnfredericksradio.com


WATCH PAST EPISODES AT https://outsidethebeltway.net


The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/


Full segment with John Fredricks: https://rumble.com/v4vsxbc-dr.-peter-mccullough-october-surprise-gain-of-function-for-covid-19-exposed.html

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsfoodelectionfeargovernmentmedicinecrisisscampoultrybird fludisease xshortageplandemicjohn fredrickspeter mccullough
