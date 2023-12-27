WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT THE SHAPE OF THE EARTH? - TruthUnedited

One of my favorite channels is Truth Unedited!
Instead of our children watching pointless propaganda and cartoons on television, they should be watching content like TruthUnedited creates!
The TRUTH of the word of Yahuwah, His teachings, and the wickedness of this world that we have all been indoctrinated into accepting!
This video was created by Truthunedited
original video on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3ytubs-what-does-the-bible-say-about-the-shape-of-the-earth.html
And at: https://truthunedited.com/videos/what-does-the-bible-say-about-the-shape-of-the-earth/
You can also find other great content at https://truthunedited.com/
and on the very censored YouTube platform.
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.