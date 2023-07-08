Why are Missiles Hitting Moon and What is in Dumb Bases = Dream

Recent reports confirm that a rocket has collided with the moon, marking yet another incident of celestial impact since the year 2022. This unprecedented series of events has left experts puzzled, as they seek to unravel the mysteries behind these remarkable occurrences. Speculation has run rampant, with various theories attempting to explain the intentions behind these rocket collisions. One intriguing notion suggests that these deliberate impacts are not mere accidents but deliberate attempts to puncture the moon's surface to get to God’s Thrown. And what lies at the heart of this audacious endeavor? From a dream that I’m not sure if it was symbolic or literal, it appears to be a rewrite story or plan of the tower of Babel to get to the heaven or God’s thrown where nothing will be constrained for the people. Part two of the vcast we cover Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBS) that have long captivated the imaginations of conspiracy theorists and seekers of the unknown. The Bible says the rich men of this world will be caves and want the rocks to fall on them for the wrath of the Lamb. These alleged covert facilities, hidden beneath the Earth's surface, are said to house classified projects, advanced technologies, and enigmatic secrets. However, amidst the labyrinth of conspiracy theories and whistle blowers, a particular narrative intertwines the existence of DUMBS with the enigmatic concept of extraterrestrial beings and an appointed time foretold in ancient texts. According to these whistle blowers, DUMBS serve a dual purpose beyond their military significance. These hidden installations are purportedly holding grounds for extraterrestrial entities (fallen angels), held captive by the great God until a predetermined time prophesied in the book of Revelation, specifically Chapter Nine. The ancient text of Revelation presents vivid imagery and maybe symbolic language. Within its verses, are there connections that intertwine with the existence of DUMBS and their alleged extraterrestrial occupants. Revelation Nine, in particular, describes an apocalyptic scenario where a bottomless pit is opened, unleashing a horde of otherworldly beings upon the Earth. The parallels drawn between this biblical account and the speculated connection to DUMBS suggest that these underground installations serve as a containment measure, designed to keep these alien entities confined until the appointed time of their release. Whistle blowers of this narrative propose that the powers that be, whether earthly or celestial, are orchestrating a grand design. The existence of DUMBS and their hidden extraterrestrial inhabitants, locked away beneath the Earth's surface, signifies a purposeful intervention in human history, aligned with the prophecies of Revelation.

