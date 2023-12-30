Ukraine Using a Drone with a Thermal Imager - Catching Man that tried to Cross the River to Moldova, Hiding from the Border Guards to Escape Ukraine Conscription

Using a drone with a thermal imager, Ukrainian border guards hunt for a draft dodger who was trying to escape conscription to Moldova.
The man tried to cross the river, hiding from the border guards in the reeds, but was discovered.
