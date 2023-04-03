X22 REPORT Ep. 3035a - The [CB]/[DS] Is Being Weakened, Their System Will Come Crashing Down On Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3035a - The [CB]/[DS] Is Being Weakened, Their System Will Come Crashing Down On Them
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
The GND will not work, the energy cost is to high, this is not about real science this is about a political agenda. The young are figuring out that college is not worth the cost. The [CB] is in the process of being dismantled. The [CB] system is being brought down.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^