Iran's Kheibar Shekan-2 Vs THAAD: Tehran Can Overpower U.S.' Missile System In Israel
The U.S. is set to deploy THAAD anti-missile system and about 100 troops to operate it in Israel in wake of Iran's threats. But while the U.S. looks at bolstering Israel's defences, Iran has its own competition to THAAD ready - the Kheibar Shekan-2 system. Kheibar Shekan-2’s aerodynamic glide vehicle reportedly allows it to "trade" its extended range, keeping it below the THAAD's engagement envelope, particularly at altitudes below 35 kms. This reportedly enables the missile to bypass thaad entirely and effectively and reach its target.

Mirrored - Times Of India


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

iranisraelusathaadkheibar shekan-2
