'NATO's mission is not to HELP wars or FUND them': then asked for funding, because committed to NATO, & we're not 'Meanies' 🙄- State Dept. Spokeswoman

NATO's mission is not to WAGE wars or FUND them - State Dept. Spokeswoman
"It is not to help with wars or to help fight them, or to fund them, or to make it a little bit better as the wars are going on," Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing.
🥴 She then immediately urged NATO members to increase their "defense" spending.