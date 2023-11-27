What would happen if you only got 5 hours of sleep per night

https://drericberg.com/

Getting seven to eight hours of sleep is the best way to support a healthy body. But many people aren’t getting enough quality sleep. There are so many health benefits of sleep. This is when our bodies recover, burn fat, and detoxify the most. Here are the top side effects of not getting enough sleep: • Fatigue • Mood changes • Poor cognitive function (with memory, focus, concentration) • Sympathetic hyperactivity • An increased risk of cardiovascular problems, stroke, and diabetes • Weight gain • Fatty liver • Immune system impairment • Poor recovery from injury, stress, or exercise If you have sleep apnea or you're a heavy snorer, you may experience an imbalance of oxygen and CO2, which can cause poor sleep. Other potential severe side effects of sleep apnea can include: • Brain atrophy • Increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular incidents, stroke, and diabetes There are many different natural things you can try for sleep apnea. Check out my other videos for more information. What to do if you’re not getting enough sleep: 1. Take a nap 2. Keep you’re room cool (between 60 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit) and leave your window open if possible 3. Try to keep the humidity in your room at 50% 4. Turn off all electronics in your room when you’re sleeping 5. Don’t overeat or undereat in the evening, and make sure to consume enough protein 6. Don’t eat too late in the evening 7. As it gets dark, start dimming the lights and avoiding blue light Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio: Dr. Berg, age 58, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis and intermittent fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals®. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.



