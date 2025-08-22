ROYALS LEGEND ANNIHILATED BY VAX POISON — KIDNEY TUMORS

1. Frank White

@JCEFrankWhite

Jan 19, 2021

I didn’t feel a thing! #CovidVaccine thank you @TrumanMedKC for a safe, smooth process.





I trust the science & the science tells me that not getting the vaccine is riskier than getting it. I encourage everyone in

@JacksonCountyMO

to roll up their sleeves when it’s their turn.

https://x.com/JCEFrankWhite/status/1351527240979374083





2. Frank White

@JCEFrankWhite

Jan 19, 2021

My wife Teresa got vaccinated too! Hopefully we’re one step closer to visiting her elderly mother. #CovidVaccine @TrumanMedKC





3. https://x.com/JCEFrankWhite/status/1554553970626121737

Frank White

@JCEFrankWhite

I’m vaccinated against the virus & have received two booster shots. I will be working from home & following CDC guidance on isolation. COVID positive voters in Jackson County can call 816-325-4600 to make arrangements for curbside voting at their regular polling location. (2/2)

12:45 PM · Aug 2, 2022





4. Frank White reveals cancer diagnosis, says it played role in his decision not to run for reelection

Published: Aug. 21, 2025 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago





Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. revealed Thursday that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2023.

https://www.kctv5DOTcom/video/2025/08/21/frank-white-reveals-cancer-diagnosis-says-it-played-role-his-decision-not-run-reelection/





5. Frank White says he won’t run again regardless of recall, citing cancer recovery

By Ilana Arougheti August 21, 2025 1:07 PM





Jackson County Executive Frank White shared this week that health concerns played a role in his decision to step down at the end of his term and not to run again for his seat in 2026, regardless of the results of an upcoming election to recall him. White, a Democrat, has been County Executive since 2016. The former Kansas City Royals player and Hall of Famer told a Kansas City podcaster earlier this month that he would not seek re-election in 2026. He affirmed his decision in a Wednesday letter addressed to “Jackson County associates.” “This was not an easy decision,” White wrote. “Serving in this role has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am deeply proud of the work we have accomplished together.” White followed the letter with a news release Thursday stating that he is currently “cancer-free” after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2022. One of White’s kidneys was removed as part of his treatment, he wrote, and early intervention contributed to his recovery.

https://www.kansascityDOTcom/news/local/article311796437.html#storylink=cpy