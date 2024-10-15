The shortest SMO report, that I've seen in months. Cynthia

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation

(15 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations on the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk and Velikiye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, two motor vehicles, and one field ammunition depot.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 53rd, 63rd, 77th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU near Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 300 troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Two ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 30th, 33rd mechanised brigades, and 5th Assault Brigade of the AFU near Katerinovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Minkovka, and Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 28th, 46th mechanised brigades, and 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 590 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mechanised Brigade, 142nd, 152nd motorised infantry brigades of the AFU, 38th Marine Brigade, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 14th National Guard Brigade near Dimitrov, Nikolayevka, Novodmitrovka, Selidovo, Druzhba, and Sukhaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 100th Mechanised Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 21st National Guard Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, and one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 35th Marine Brigade and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 troops and two motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower clusters and hardware in 129 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down one French-made Hammer guided aviation bomb and 43 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,648 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,629 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,472 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,186 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,265 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.