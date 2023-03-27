Tom Renz | RINO's, Lobbyists, and Informed Consent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I just got back from the great state of #Missouri, honestly I just love that place. I was there to testify on #InformedConsent house bill 1169. Despite the clear language and context of this bill, #Pfizer and #Moderna of course threw an absolute conniption over this and sent in some heavy hitter lobbyists to go up against me. Find out why they said this bill can't be passed, I'm still in shock. #GodWins #WETHEPEOPLE #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #RenzRants #Freedom #GeneTherapy