Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle in Ukraine Will the little Viking surprise

US Military News
Mar 6, 2023
a Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle. We will talk about Its characteristics, advantages and disadvantages, and what can be expected of him on a unique front such as that in Ukraine
The CV90 is unlikely to come into direct combat contact with Russian tanks and light armored vehicles, such as the BMT-3. The main opponents of the CV90, as we have mentioned several times in previous videos, will be Russian artillery, Russian attack helicopters armed with anti-tank missiles with a range of up to 10 km, guided by thermal sighting devices, and infantry ATGM crews of the Kornet system.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjpvylAdWw