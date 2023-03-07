BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle in Ukraine Will the little Viking surprise
High Hopes
51 views • 03/07/2023

US Military News


Mar 6, 2023

a Swedish CV90 Fighting Vehicle. We will talk about Its characteristics, advantages and disadvantages, and what can be expected of him on a unique front such as that in Ukraine


The CV90 is unlikely to come into direct combat contact with Russian tanks and light armored vehicles, such as the BMT-3. The main opponents of the CV90, as we have mentioned several times in previous videos, will be Russian artillery, Russian attack helicopters armed with anti-tank missiles with a range of up to 10 km, guided by thermal sighting devices, and infantry ATGM crews of the Kornet system.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejjpvylAdWw

