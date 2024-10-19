Potential WW3 Scenario Looming - Presidental Elections 18 Days Away... Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT 10.18.2024
RUSSIA/CHINA BOLSTER DEFENCE TIES
https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-china-bolster-defence-ties-substantive-talks-2024-10-15/
KIM DESIGNATES S. KOREA AS HOSTILE FOR FIRST TIME IN HISTORY
https://www.wnd.com/2024/10/kim-kong-un-designates-south-korea-as-hostile-for-first-time-in-history/
PUTIN TO IRAN: TIES BETWEEN TWO COUNTRIES A PRIORITY
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/10/11/735027/Pezeshkian,-Putin-hail-%E2%80%98strategic%E2%80%99-ties-between-Iran-and-Russia--
RUSSIAN/CHINESE WARSHIPS PERFORM FIRING DRILLS IN PACIFIC OCEAN
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-and-chinese-warships-perform-firing-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1120540277.html
EMERGENCY THAAD DEPLOYMENT TO ISRAEL
https://www.twz.com/news-features/emergency-thaad-deployment-to-israel-heightens-concerns-on-strain-to-u-s-air-defenses
DOD DIRECTIVE: STEALTH EXPANSION
https://greenmedinfo.com/content/dod-directive-524001-stealth-expansion-military-intelligence-powers-life-or--0
GEORGIA JUDGE RULES ELECTION OFFICIALS MUST CERTIFY VOTE COUNTS
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/georgia-judge-rules-election-officials-must-certify-vote-counts-even-suspect-fraud
SUMMIT OF THE F UTURE
https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future
