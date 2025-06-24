Food vaccine? (FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We must remember in all details the kind of totalitarian regime that the deep sate enforced world wide during the coronacircus. Yet, the war has not finished yet. They are trying to dupe those, which have refused their fake vaccines by mRNA vaccinating cattle. By so doing, they will contaminate meat, milk, dairy and eggs.