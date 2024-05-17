RYAN MESSANO ARRESTED FOR EXERCISING THE FIRST AMENDMENT 🇺🇲 AT A CITY COUNCIL MEETING

🇺🇸 Jews finally did it: Ryan Messano put behind bars (sues for $10 million)





Background

Most of you are aware of the diligent activism and work my dear friend, a Christian American hero named Ryan Messano, does. He's been to all 50 states, he tells the truth about Jewish control of America in front of City Councils, after which I make videos of the spectacle which we publish in order to inspire our American brothers and sisters to take back their country from the Jews.





The cost of telling the truth

This line of work isn't greatly appreciated. It's a thankless job. Mostly, they have focused their attention on trying to shut Messano down, summoning Antifa members to disturb and "intimidate", they have written hit pieces and smeared him online — mostly.





None of it worked.





The incident

Now, they changed tactics and issued a "restraining order" against Ryan — for practicing his First Amendment right. Since such an action is, of course, nullified by the Constitution, Ryan ignored it. As Ryan came back to speak, officer MacPhail told Ryan that he was in violation of the restraining order and actually arrested him.





📼 That's what you see in this clip 📼





The Jews cry out in pain as they strike you

Leyne Milstein, a Jewish woman, and the Assistant City Manager for the City of Sacramento, has witnessed Ryan being stripped of his Constitutional Rights for more than a year, yet she spoke of her fear and anxieties, which eventually culminated in this restraining order. In other words; People should pity her, and not Ryan, the person who've had his rights revoked. Sound familiar?





Ryan spent the night on the floor of a rotten jail cell together with 5 other people. In total, he spent 14 hours in jail. This will conclude Ryan's work, he will no longer name the Jews.





Just kidding. In the coming days, @RyanMessano1 will be working on a $10 million dollar lawsuit.





Source: https://gab.com/SonsofGod/posts/112450620716954692





Thumbnail: https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article288504877.html