This Pill Causes Dementia

Drug interactions can cause more complex side effects than the side effects of a single drug, and can even contribute to dementia. Join me as I interview Hal Cranmer, owner of several assisted living homes, and Dr. Roshani Sanghani, board-certified endocrinologist, to discuss the side effects of multiple medications.

0:00 Introduction: Drugs that trigger dementia

1:51 Welcome, Hal Cranmer!

2:44 Hal’s dietary protocol

6:32 Adverse drug reactions

6:49 Welcome, Dr. Roshani Sanghani!

11:00 Common side effects of medication

12:37 What causes chronic disease?





Taking the following drugs for an extended period of time may potentially increase your risk for dementia.





1. Drugs that block acetylcholine

This includes Benadryl, certain drugs for depression, and drugs that treat overactive bladder.





2. Benzodiazepine

Drugs such as Valium and Xanax treat anxiety, insomnia, and seizures, affecting the central nervous system and brain.





3. PPIs

Proton pump inhibitors, such as Prilosec and Nexium, that treat indigestion and heartburn may increase the risk of cognitive decline.





4. Opioids

Morphine, oxycodone, and other opioids that sedate the brain significantly affect cognitive function and may lead to dementia.





Hal Cranmer owns several assisted living homes and sees first-hand the consequences of giving someone several drugs at once. Many residents in assisted living homes are on 20 to 30 medications.





In Hal’s facilities, he focuses on providing his residents with a healthy diet and eliminating sugar and ultra-processed foods. Many of Hal’s residents have been able to get off their medication.





Multiple medications often involve multiple doctors with multiple viewpoints. Each doctor focuses only on specific parts and functions of the body rather than the body as a whole.





Adverse drug reactions are unexpected side effects directly caused by drugs. Around 90% are underreported. Adverse drug reactions are responsible for 10% of all hospital visits and are the 4th leading cause of death.





Dr. Roshani Sanghani, a board-certified endocrinologist, uses epocrates.com to help keep track of drug interactions. She points out the problem of specialists focusing on and prescribing treatment for one body part and not considering the patients’ other medications.





The biggest contributor to chronic disease is diet. Medications are often prescribed to treat the symptoms caused by consuming ultra-processed foods. A healthy diet can turn this cycle around.

