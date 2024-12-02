Syria: Kurdish enclave in Tell Rifaat & Ash-Sheikh Maksoud is being evacuated eastward after reaching agreements with HTS & SNA militants

It appears that another dramatic chapter in Syria's recent history is coming to an end in Aleppo Province. The Kurdish enclave in Tell Rifaat and Ash-Sheikh Maksoud is being evacuated eastward after reaching agreements with HTS and SNA militants.

As a result, there are no longer any zones in Aleppo controlled by non-militants. Most of the province has been almost completely seized by armed groups.

In this context, it is interesting that those responsible for the media of pro-Turkish militants remember the successful cases from 2015-2020 well. Just as with the evacuation of the "moderate opposition" from Daraa and other parts of Syria, green buses were used to transport the Kurds.

The militants' propagandists did not miss the opportunity to boast about this fact, clearly keeping in mind the events of past years.

🔻At the same time, the departure of the Kurds was expected given their encirclement. But the Syrian Democratic Forces are highly likely preparing for a new confrontation, as the pro-Turkish militants with Turkey's backing have no intention of stopping.

Moreover, as practice shows, it is extremely foolish to conclude peace agreements with those who will never abide by them. Turkish drones actively struck areas under SDF control throughout the militants' operation.

#Aleppo #Idlib #Syria

@rybar

Israeli bulldozers are destroying what’s left of Maroun Al-Ras’s mosque in Southern Lebanon.

Clashes between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jaysh al-Islam militants over the governance of Aleppo escalated into violent clashes, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Damascus, who confirmed that HTS leader Abu Dhar Muhambal was killed and several Jaysh al-Islam militants were arrested.