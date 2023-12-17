TKTV - Kommerz - Wort am Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL</h2>
00:02:58 Einleitung
kommerziell Adj. ‘Gewerbe und Handel betreffend, kaufmännisch’,
00:04:26 Etymologie Deutsch
00:07:05 Etymologie im Vergleich
00:10:02 Im Brockhaus
00:11:05 Diskurs & Überlegungen
00:54:02 Schlusswort
