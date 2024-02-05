The WHO Pandemic Treaty Will Change EVERYTHING, Good Thing It's In Deep SH*T

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Redacted
January 26tht, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex0TpTaR0KU&ab_channel=Redacted
The World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty may be falling apart at the seems. Dr. Tedros says that he is worried about lack of progress, which he blames on “a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories”. Or could it be because the pandemic treaty is a horrific power grab by an organization that failed miserably during the Covid-19 pandemic and failed to protect basic human rights during the Ebola pandemic in Congo? We've been over this at length and we're going to do it again until this thing goes away!