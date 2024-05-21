BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rep. Massie introduces bill to END THE FED!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
80 views • 12 months ago
Rep. Thomas Massie, introduces most important bill since 1913–to end the Federal Reserve system of financial slavery!Show more

While I know it’s extremely unlikely that this will pass, do your duty to call you representative and let them know that if they do not vote for this bill, you will not vote for them in November, no matter what. Ending the Fed is the most important thing we could do to take America back from the control of the central bankers. #endthefed #endthefederalreserve

Show less



