This Billionaire just DESTROYED America's woke school system - Redacted with Clayton Morris - HaloNews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if your school was just a school and not a place for ideology and activism? That is what one movement in Florida is seeking to find out. Leila Centner, co-founder of the Centner Academy, is opening schools to teach children academics and keep them safe from many things. What do you think? Will this work?
Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily