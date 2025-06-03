💥CIA involved in Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airfields - Larry Johnson, ex-CIA analyst - Ukraine Attacks 2500 Miles Inside Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 CIA involved in Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airfields – ex-CIA analyst
Clip from 'Judging Freedom today.
💬 “It was reported, and I've seen no confirmation of it, that Pete Hegseth was watching the attack in real time — which means he absolutely knew it was coming off,” former CIA analyst Larry Johnson told Judge Andrew Napolitano, commenting on Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields.
💬 “I think Starlink, Elon Musk’s operation, was involved with this as well. You can’t rule out satellite communications,” he added.
📍 Johnson emphasized that, under the New START Treaty, Russia is obligated to make its nuclear-capable bombers visible to US reconnaissance satellites as part of reciprocal transparency measures.