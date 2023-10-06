Norwegian Shipping Company Bans EVs on it's Ferrys due to FIRE HAZARD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Electric vehicles are so prone to spontaneously bursting into flames—which are virtually impossible to put out—that a Norwegian shipping company has banned them from its ferries, citing a ship that sank last February after the EVs it was carrying caught fire and couldn't be extinguished.
Credit: https://twitter.com/adhtvaus
Source: https://watch.adh.tv/alan-jones-full-shows/season:3/videos/peggy-grande-fred-pascoe-wednesday-27-september-2023