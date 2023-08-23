BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Laura Loomer Full LIVE INTERVIEW at Lindell's Election Summit
Rick Langley
22 views • 08/23/2023

Last week Laura Loomer attended Mike Lindell’s Election Summit in Missouri and gave a live interview discussing the elections, Trump, DeSantis, and more. Check out the full video!

Support Laura’s activism by supporting her Sponsor! Invest in precious metals like gold and silver today! Visit https://goldco.com/lauraloomer If you enjoyed this content, please subscribe to Laura Loomer's Substack today: https://lauraloomer.substack.com/

You can also follow her on Twitter, Gab, Truth Social, and Gettr @LauraLoomer. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLoomer

Donate to support Laura Loomer’s investigative journalism here: https://secure.loomered.com/general-funds?sc=website

laura loomerfull live interviewat lindells election summit
