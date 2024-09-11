BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Selections and smells of 911
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
Selections and smells of 911
Done on/around: October ‎20, ‎2010

Never wanted to do any of this. I was all apple pie and American flags. Not to sound racist (but?) that old black dude, talkin' about the man keeping him down, I was all naa, no way.. turns out though, yep, sho-nuff. I was sure it was those guys over there. Our Government (govern-control/ment-mental -mind) would never.. ahh but they would and look at the results all these years later. Not saying we stand on the brink of Oblivion, but we more farther and faster from what our Founding Fathers envisioned. What's on the horizon, full on communism?

Keywords
terrorwar911new yorkpatriot actbushiraqboxcuttersnail filesdaiboosh
