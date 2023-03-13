BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇺🇸 "𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏 𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆"🇺🇸
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 03/13/2023

Source: https://gab.com/vixens/posts/110012641847979218


MAINSTREAM™️THE-MEDIA™️ fought against the Wuhan Lab Leak for years mainly to oppose Donald Trump's perfectly correct "CHYNA VIRUS"!


🇺🇸 "𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏 𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆."🇺🇸


https://gab.com/CANST/posts/110011550763955699


From JSF: Look people, a lot of bullshit gets spewed in alt media which is something I try to avoid. I WAS RIGHT ABOUT FORT DETRIK 💉🧬


When have you ever seen this site push the wuhan lab theory, other than as a passing comment about what others are saying?? NEVER. The entire time I have been solid on Ft Detrik as the source of the corona virus, which was horrible at first and blamed on e-cigarettes. Fortunately it rapidly mutated to something less harmful. Now there is proof it came from Ft Detrik. WE HAVE PROOF. And as usual (not as always, AS USUAL) I was right all along.


Here it is.


China is not innocent, they knew about this which is why they had their own "vax" rtg, and a genocide rtg. But the source was Ft Detrik.


Let VfB add a name to really make the glowies fill their depends:


LT. COL. PHILIP ZACK 🤬


How do ya like those apples, bitches?!? :oof: 🍎🍏😂


https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Fort_Detrick


Just remember...(((CHI-na)))

Keywords
censorshipinsurrectioncongressq17sting45the stormbustedpresident donald john trumpelection theftanti-wokefort detricktrump cardscamdemicwuhan labvotescamthe stinghomosexual banking mafiatruthsocialjanuary protestjim stone freelance19th american presidentlt col philip zack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy