BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Premature false reporting
w₊w₊w＝?
w₊w₊w＝?
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 9 months ago

当社の役員人事に関する報道がなされましたが、これは当社が発表したものではございません。

https://www.kobayashi.co.jp/info/20240722_02/


============================


"何か"不都合なのですか？

https://x.com/shoetsusato/status/1776446535536116190



https://x.com/g9xOvRhkLbyeiwt/status/1775825389107216590


ヨウ素

https://x.com/d8fx856/status/1806821913890845181?s=03

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


カウントダウン～H5N1型の脅威が再来～

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/cb93c7252017fffd98d7308feeec2d22859485cf



6/26(水) 9:30配信「いつ起こるかの問題」

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/ffdc7cf055ed7bf1726398088f56deb269dc2ab3



プロモーション

https://x.com/himuro398/status/1802574588276355138


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


【9月20日～】

https://x.com/RMRWb3GEPc5qAhh/status/1805383113457254467



https://x.com/PH0917/status/1790950108366041212?s=06



https://x.com/kkkfff1234k/status/1805934367593931152?t=jLSSKwNidIg2wTohiCIbmw&s=19



【東京地裁で却下】

https://x.com/kharaguchi/status/1813237432369967184



【強制処置があっても決しておかしくはない】

【将来、より危険な感染症が発生する可能性は極めて高う（たこう）御座います】

https://x.com/yokuni77/status/1809086524937679120?s=06



【猿は500万円もする】

https://x.com/saitama_5992/status/1790892679972499703?s=06



【お坊さんも】

https://x.com/IXT62961634/status/1812705192351256920?s=06

Keywords
cdcviruspcr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy