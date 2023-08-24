BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 8.23.2023 President TRUMP rising in POLLS! Precipice here! Exposure! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
76 views • 08/24/2023

LT of And We Know


Aug 23, 2023


The amount of truth flowing through the airwaves is astounding. The message of President Trump and many behind the scenes are starting to touch the lives of many across our earth. The Maui fire seems to be one area that folks are starting to share and even the most die hard liberals notice.. something is off. Let’s find out how it all working for good.


——————

🙄DECEIT FROM ALL ANGLES...USE WISDOM...👀🥴 https://t.me/c/1716023008/200460


Glenn Beck on Moderna with GOV

https://t.me/c/1716023008/200458


President Trump reTruthed this meme. https://t.me/c/1716023008/200442


Trump lead growing https://t.me/c/1716023008/200433


Trump plan to dismantle DS https://t.me/c/1716023008/200420


Treytor GOWDY https://t.me/c/1716023008/200396


About DEWs (Direct Energy Weapons) https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/44373


Mary Miller exposes Myocarditis increases among young men and women https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/51015


And Now We Find Out Oprah’s Maui, Hawaii Mansion Has A BLUE ROOF!!

https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1694130369715683431?s=20


Word from Hardyboy • This is a fight of “Good against Evil”. https://t.me/SantaSurfing/50150


Douglas Macgregor Calls Out Victoria Nuland as a Long-Term Neocon With an Agenda https://t.me/VigilantFox/9859

Keywords
trumpnewselectionpresidentdeep statepatriotshawaiipollsfiremauicandidateprayltand we knowexposing evilsomething is off
