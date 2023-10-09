Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future

Dr. James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program and Scholar-in-Residence in the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics at Georgetown University, speaks to cadets and faculty about how advancements in neuroscience and neurotechnology will impact the future of war. This event was hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point.

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED:

🔻

🎥 Watch: ARE YOU READY FOR THE UGLY TRUTH? - REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING - HACKING THE BRAIN - YES, YOURS! What are these nano particles injections for, actually.. The idea is to read & write, into the brain function. In real time. Remotely. ~Dr James Giordano

https://rumble.com/v3o184y-are-you-ready-for-the-ugly-truth-remote-neural-monitoring-hacking-the-brain.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Cell Phones Are Weapons Systems & NANO Neuro Weapons Apocalypse -- October 8, 2023 Callender | Vliet

https://rumble.com/v3o0wt7-cell-phones-are-weapons-systems-and-nano-neuro-weapons-apocalypse-october-8.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Brain Science from Bench to Battlefield - The Realities – and Risks – of Neuroweapons | CGSR Seminar • by Dr. James Giordano

https://rumble.com/v37bkvv-brain-science-from-bench-to-battlefield-the-realities-and-risks-of-neurowea.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Exterminating Humans Through Synthetic Biology - We are no longer dealing with God's Creation. We are dealing with something that is not of this world. ~Karen Kingston

https://rumble.com/v370f1l-karen-kingston-and-dr.-ana-mihalcea-ai-exterminating-humans-through-synthet.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE WAR OF HUMANS ON HUMANS, AND ON GOD’S CREATION - As the pseudopandemic smoke clears, the truth emerges -- There Was NO Pandemic

https://rumble.com/v36v8ah-the-war-of-humans-on-humans-and-on-gods-creation-as-the-pseudopandemic-smok.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! - 4 HZ, 7.83 HZ Schumann Resonance VaXXed Blood VS UNvaXXed Blood DARPA & HAARP - Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Investigating Crimes Against Humanity

https://rumble.com/v36u465-absolute-must-watch-4-hz-7.83-hz-schumann-resonance-vaxxed-blood-vs-unvaxxe.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: “Disease X” (no.., not Twitter) Was Rehearsed at “Clade X” Are We About to See A New PLandemic?

https://rumble.com/v35qf8u-disease-x-was-rehearsed-at-clade-x-are-we-about-to-see-a-new-plandemic.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Nanotechnology Found in Both Vaxxed And Un-Vaxxed · August 5, 2023 Greg Reese · Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity

https://rumble.com/v34xvok-nanotechnology-found-in-both-vaxxed-and-un-vaxxed-august-5-2023-greg-reese-.html



