The Home of a Journalist from an Arabic channel TRT in the Gaza Strip - Came Under Attack by the Israeli Air Force during a LIVE Broadcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The home of a journalist from the Arabic version of the Turkish channel TRT in the Gaza Strip came under attack by the Israeli Air Force during a live broadcast.
"In that house are my children and husband; I don't know what is happening to them right now."
🐻 Will Israel find a way to convince people that her husband and kids were Hamas leaders...