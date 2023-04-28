Hang on! Biolabs under attack in Sudan? What is going on?

Redacted, Apr 27, 2023





"The World Health Organization [is warning](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/25/more-foreigners-flee-sudan-fighters-seize-labouratory) that biolabs in Sudan are a ""huge biological risk"" because Sudanese fighters have seized at least one in the capital of Khartoum. Biolabs!?





The U.S. and Saudi Arabia [had brokered](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/24/us-says-sudan-factions-agree-to-ceasefire-as-foreigners-evacuated) a 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan this week that seems to be in compliance. But the WHO says that one side of the fighting parties had seized control of a biolab that holds ""samples of cholera, measles, polio, and other infectious diseases."" Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before."





