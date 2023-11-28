BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The MAJOR CRISIS hidden within OpenAI's Sam Altman drama
92 views • 11/28/2023

Glenn Beck


Nov 27, 2023


Less than a week after his ouster, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was reinstated in order to avoid a company-wide revolt. But while the media wants you to believe that this crazy story is about billionaires and capitalism, Glenn believes there's something more sinister at play. Shortly before Altman's firing, staff researchers expressed concerns to the company's board of directors about a new artificial intelligence discovery that they believed could threaten our existence. Called Q* (pronounced Q-Star), the project could lead to a breakthrough in artificial general intelligence. Glenn explains what this next phase of AI would mean for humanity and why it's especially concerning that AI bots like ChatGPT are already being programmed with woke biases: "Don't fear the machine. Fear the people who are coding the machine."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duTJxfX0q5E

aiartificial intelligencewokeglenn beckbiaseschatgptopenaisam altmanmajor crisiscodersbigger issuethreatens humanityq-star
