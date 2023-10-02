Researchers have developed an airborne mRNA vaccine! Gov Data Shows Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS”!

mRNA Delivered Straight Into The Lungs – No Jab Needed! What could possibly go wrong with this? Also, We all wish this wasn't true, but the data shown by The Expose is compelling. Basically, Canadian data shows that if you have been double or triple vaccinated, you likely harmed your immune system in a major way.





Video Sources:

1. 2ndSmartestGuyintheWorld.com - Air Vax — mRNA Delivered Straight Into The Lungs – No Jab Needed.

2. Expose-News.com - Government of Canada data is truly terrifying; suggesting the Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS” & are now 5.1x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated

3. MakisMD.substack.com - WORLD FIRST mRNA Cancer Vaccine: 56 yo Australian Dr.Richard Scolyer was diagnosed with worst possible Brain Turbo Cancer. He's now receiving world's 1st mRNA Cancer Vaccine to treat mRNA Turbo Cancer

4. @KevinKileyCA - Biden Administration - "we didn't demand that anyone be fired" despite issuing a worker vaccine mandate for 84 million Americans that was struck down by the Supreme Court.

