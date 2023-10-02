BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Researchers have developed an airborne mRNA vaccine! Gov Data Shows Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS”!
398 views • 10/02/2023

mRNA Delivered Straight Into The Lungs – No Jab Needed! What could possibly go wrong with this? Also, We all wish this wasn't true, but the data shown by The Expose is compelling. Basically, Canadian data shows that if you have been double or triple vaccinated, you likely harmed your immune system in a major way.  


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. 2ndSmartestGuyintheWorld.com - Air Vax — mRNA Delivered Straight Into The Lungs – No Jab Needed.

https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/air-vax-mrna-delivered-straight-into?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=400535&post_id=137540817&utm_campaign=1188148&isFreemail=true&r=1spuax&utm_medium=email


2. Expose-News.com - Government of Canada data is truly terrifying; suggesting the Triple Vaccinated have developed “AIDS” & are now 5.1x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated

https://expose-news.com/2023/10/01/gov-canada-data-triple-jabbed-have-a-i-d-s/


3. MakisMD.substack.com - WORLD FIRST mRNA Cancer Vaccine: 56 yo Australian Dr.Richard Scolyer was diagnosed with worst possible Brain Turbo Cancer. He's now receiving world's 1st mRNA Cancer Vaccine to treat mRNA Turbo Cancer

https://makismd.substack.com/p/world-first-mrna-cancer-vaccine-56?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1385328&post_id=118274764&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1spuax&utm_medium=email


4. @KevinKileyCA - Biden Administration - "we didn't demand that anyone be fired" despite issuing a worker vaccine mandate for 84 million Americans that was struck down by the Supreme Court. 

https://x.com/KevinKileyCA/status/1707122580082069731?s=20

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccineairbornemrna
