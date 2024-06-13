Nate Marino, Aleister Crowley, Guy Fawkes, Is Jesus Michael? John Calvin, Mexico’s “President”

CTB 2024-06-12 Fucktard or Fed

Topic list:

* Is Nathaniel (“Nate”) “Sound the Battle Cry” Marino legit?

* Aleister Crowley and Michael Aquino working for their respective governments proves this.

* How to handle close-minded family.

* Recording your show off your phone in your car is NOT a thing.

* Simonides! ... I WIN!

* Johnny schools Nate on the Gunpowder Plot...silence.

* Jesus doesn’t “war”, He just does.

* What is a “Theophany”?

* Are Jesus and Satan brothers?

* Neumann!

* Paid “Pastors”

* William Miller

* “Be strong and courageous!”...but Michael is still not Jesus.

* What does Walter Veith have against F. Tupper Saussy?

* Is there a Temple in Heaven?

* The gaslighting attacks on John Calvin continue—from “Christians”!

* What is the true symbol of healing?

* Did Pope Saint John Paul II win the Cold War?

* The stinky Jew in the corner.

* “Live by the sword, die by the sword...” — what to do if you are drafted.

* Michael Wittman

* “The Fullerton Informer” Jesuit Joe Imbriano

* Pintos and Power Wagons

* A Jewess now runs Mexico...really.

* The “Synagogue of Satan” and the “Goyim”.

* High-profile secret gender-swapping: is it a thing?

_____________________

