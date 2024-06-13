Nate Marino, Aleister Crowley, Guy Fawkes, Is Jesus Michael? John Calvin, Mexico’s “President”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-06-12 Fucktard or Fed
Topic list:
* Is Nathaniel (“Nate”) “Sound the Battle Cry” Marino legit?
* Aleister Crowley and Michael Aquino working for their respective governments proves this.
* How to handle close-minded family.
* Recording your show off your phone in your car is NOT a thing.
* Simonides! ... I WIN!
* Johnny schools Nate on the Gunpowder Plot...silence.
* Jesus doesn’t “war”, He just does.
* What is a “Theophany”?
* Are Jesus and Satan brothers?
* Neumann!
* Paid “Pastors”
* William Miller
* “Be strong and courageous!”...but Michael is still not Jesus.
* What does Walter Veith have against F. Tupper Saussy?
* Is there a Temple in Heaven?
* The gaslighting attacks on John Calvin continue—from “Christians”!
* What is the true symbol of healing?
* Did Pope Saint John Paul II win the Cold War?
* The stinky Jew in the corner.
* “Live by the sword, die by the sword...” — what to do if you are drafted.
* Michael Wittman
* “The Fullerton Informer” Jesuit Joe Imbriano
* Pintos and Power Wagons
* A Jewess now runs Mexico...really.
* The “Synagogue of Satan” and the “Goyim”.
* High-profile secret gender-swapping: is it a thing?
