PROPHECY: The Blessed Virgin Mary Points to "Safety" In New NATO War
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
1
42 views • 05/10/2023

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking expedition through the prophecies of old and their implications for our modern world. Gain new insights into the rise of the Anti-Christ, the ascent of the New World Order, and the spiritual battle that awaits. Discover the relevance of these prophecies to contemporary issues, as we seek to decipher the messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the role of the "Two Witnesses" in shaping our collective destiny.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-timeline-enoch-elijah-and-the-anti-christ-l-part-2/?utm_source=banned

--------------

Second Seal: World War 3

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/second-seal-world-war-3/

---------------

A Protestant nation, Great Britain, will convert soon to My Ways

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/09/17/a-protestant-nation-great-britain-will-convert-soon-to-my-ways/

--------------

Mother of Salvation: The time for the prophecies of La Salette and Fatima to be fulfilled is very close

August 13, 2014

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/08/13/mother-of-salvation-the-time-for-the-prophecies-of-la-salette-and-fatima-to-be-fulfilled-is-very-close/










Keywords
prophecyfranceblessed virgin marygreat britianwar in france before the warning
