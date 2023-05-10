PROPHECY: The Blessed Virgin Mary Points to "Safety" In New NATO War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking expedition through the prophecies of old and their implications for our modern world. Gain new insights into the rise of the Anti-Christ, the ascent of the New World Order, and the spiritual battle that awaits. Discover the relevance of these prophecies to contemporary issues, as we seek to decipher the messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the role of the "Two Witnesses" in shaping our collective destiny.
Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-timeline-enoch-elijah-and-the-anti-christ-l-part-2/?utm_source=banned
Second Seal: World War 3
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/second-seal-world-war-3/
A Protestant nation, Great Britain, will convert soon to My Ways
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/09/17/a-protestant-nation-great-britain-will-convert-soon-to-my-ways/
Mother of Salvation: The time for the prophecies of La Salette and Fatima to be fulfilled is very close
August 13, 2014
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/08/13/mother-of-salvation-the-time-for-the-prophecies-of-la-salette-and-fatima-to-be-fulfilled-is-very-close/